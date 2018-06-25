Shweta Tripathi's Fiance Chaitanya Crashes Her Bachelorette, Makes Up With Cute Caption

Actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to get married on June 29 and a picture from the bride-to-be's bachelorette party was shared by groom-to-be Chaitanya Sharma on Instagram, with an adorable caption. "This cutie is proof that someone up there loves me a lot. Can't believe I'm getting to marry this ball of happiness! Mr and Mrs Sharma- Coming soon," Chaitanya, who is a rapper, wrote. Congratulatory messages form fans and friends flooded the comments space. Shweta had also shared pictures from her bachelorette party o Instagram stories. The party was held over the weekend.
Highlights
- Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya are getting married on June 29 in Goa
- They met during a play in New Delhi five years ago
- Chaitanya features in Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
Take a look at Chaitanya's post:
Shweta Tripathi, who is best known for her role in Masaan told news agency IANS that she met Chaitanya during a play in New Delhi, where they were understudies of two theatres artistes. They met again on a flight back to Mumbai and as Shweta put it: "That was that."
She also revealed that Chaitanya proposed to her on a stage too. "He proposed at a place called Cuckoo Club, which is a performing place in Mumbai. He wanted to do it on stage because that's how we met -- for a play. He had told me he has a new play, so I went to see that... But it was the proposal," she told IANS.
Meanwhile, as per a mid-day report, Chaitanya is putting together a song for Shweta, which has been composed by Vivek Sagar. Chaitanya, whose stage name is SlowCheeta, will rap in the song.
CommentsShweta Tripathi has a web-series, titled Mirzapur, and a film (Cargo) up for release in 2018 while Chaitanya Sharma will be seen in Zoya Akhtar;s Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
(With inputs from IANS)