Shweta Tripathi's Fiance Chaitanya Crashes Her Bachelorette, Makes Up With Cute Caption

We wonder what groom-to-be Chaitanya Sharma was doing at his fiancee's bachelorette party?

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 25, 2018 20:35 IST
Shweta Tripathi with Chaitanya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya are getting married on June 29 in Goa
  2. They met during a play in New Delhi five years ago
  3. Chaitanya features in Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
Actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to get married on June 29 and a picture from the bride-to-be's bachelorette party was shared by groom-to-be Chaitanya Sharma on Instagram, with an adorable caption. "This cutie is proof that someone up there loves me a lot. Can't believe I'm getting to marry this ball of happiness! Mr and Mrs Sharma- Coming soon," Chaitanya, who is a rapper, wrote. Congratulatory messages form fans and friends flooded the comments space. Shweta had also shared pictures from her bachelorette party o Instagram stories. The party was held over the weekend.

Take a look at Chaitanya's post:
 


Shweta Tripathi, who is best known for her role in Masaan told news agency IANS that she met Chaitanya during a play in New Delhi, where they were understudies of two theatres artistes. They met again on a flight back to Mumbai and as Shweta put it: "That was that."

She also revealed that Chaitanya proposed to her on a stage too. "He proposed at a place called Cuckoo Club, which is a performing place in Mumbai. He wanted to do it on stage because that's how we met -- for a play. He had told me he has a new play, so I went to see that... But it was the proposal," she told IANS.

Meanwhile, as per a mid-day report, Chaitanya is putting together a song for Shweta, which has been composed by Vivek Sagar. Chaitanya, whose stage name is SlowCheeta, will rap in the song.

Shweta Tripathi has a web-series, titled Mirzapur, and a film (Cargo) up for release in 2018 while Chaitanya Sharma will be seen in Zoya Akhtar;s Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

(With inputs from IANS)

