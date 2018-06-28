Inside Shweta Tripathi, Chaitanya Sharma's Pre-Wedding Bash. See Pics

Shweta Tripathi, Chaitanya Sharma at their pre-wedding party

Highlights The pre-wedding bash was attended by Kiran Rao, Sumit Vyas and others Shweta Tripathi looked ravishing in a pink floral gown The couple will get married on June 29

Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi, who is all set to get married to rapper Chaitanya Sharma, hosted a pre-wedding party on Wednesday for close friends of the industry. Celebrities who joined the couple for their pre-wedding celebrations included the likes of Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal. The duo will take their wedding vows in a private ceremony in Goa on June 29, an official statement revealed. Take a look at the photos from Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma pre-wedding party.







The bride-to-be turned heads in a custom made SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. Shweta wore a pink floral gown to the pre-wedding event and her mehendi clad hands complemented her fusion look really well. Chaitanya wore a bandh gala to the event and the lovebirds looked ravishing in their attires, not to miss is the glow on Shweta's face. Here are photos featuring the duo:







We also got a glimpse of their combined mehendi ceremony, which was hosted at Chaitanya's home on Tuesday. The photos were posted on Shweta Tripathi's Instagram stories. Later, we also got hold of pictures of the henna pattern, which were pretty unusual. Shweta said in a statement that the mehendi included elements of her and Chaitanya's love story.|







