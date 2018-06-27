Masaan Actress Shweta Tripathi's Unique Mehendi Has Elements Of Her Love Story

Shweta Tripathi is marrying rapper Chaitanya Sharma in Goa o June 29

Shweta Tripathi during her mehendi ceremony.

  1. A private mehendi function was hosted at Chaitanya's home
  2. Shweta described the different elements of her mehendi
  3. Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya have been dating for five years

Shweta Tripathi is not your conventional bride and her bridal mehendi design is proof. The Masaan actress is all set to marry rapper Chaitanya Sharma on June 29 and on Tuesday a combined mehendi ceremony was hosted at Chaitanya's home. Snippets from the private ceremony were posted on Shweta Tripathi's Instagram stories and later we got hold of pictures of the henna pattern which blends quirky and traditional is the best possible way. Shweta Tripathi included elements of her and Chaitanya's love story in the henna pattern. For example, there's a pattern of theatre masks in her mehendi, which represents the place where they first met. You can spot a plane made in henna, which represents the air journey during which they fell in love.

"There are elements from our wedding invite too. There's a crab, as I am Cancerian, there's a football as it's his first love, apparently. Then there's an umbrella, champagne glasses, sunglasses a starfish and bride and groom figurines. I love lotuses, birds and fish, so they are also in my mehendi in abundance, all over," Shweta Tripathi said in a statement.

 

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma, whose stage name is SlowCheeta, are all set to get married in Goa in a few days. The couple first met during a stage performance in New Delhi and shared the return flight Mumbai where they fell in love. Earlier this year, Chaitanya proposed to Shweta on stage and she said yes.

Shweta Tripathi's upcoming projects are Mirzapur and Cargo while Chaitanya Sharma will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

