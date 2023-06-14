Shweta Bachchan's Revenge - This Pic Of Dad Amitabh After His Epic One Of Her

Shweta Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: shwetabachchan )

Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan's Instagram banter on Wednesday has us hooked and it's undeniably entertaining to the core. Hours after Amitabh Bachchan set social media laughing by sharing a hilarious picture of his daughter Shweta Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna from their childhood, Shweta Bachchan took her revenge and how. Tagging her father Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta posted yet another throwback gem featuring her mom Jaya Bachchan, dad Amitabh and brother Abhishek. In the picture, as expected, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen making a funny face while holding little Abhishek on his lap. Treating the social media to yet another amusing spectacle, Shweta wrote, "Father dear, Amitabh Bachchan, I see your post & raise you one."

While we wait for Amitabh Bachchan's comeback, take a look at Shweta's post for now:

It all started when Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans on Wednesday morning with a throwback image of himself with Twinkle Khanna and Shweta Bachchan as babies. The monochrome photo clicked at Shweta Bachchan's birthday party as per Big B, features Twinkle with a perturbed expression on her face and Shweta with a jubilant look. Don't miss Amitabh Bachchan's party hat.

Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan said, “So this be Twinkle Khanna in white, on left and Shweta on Shweta's birthday. Twinkle is now married to Akshay Kumar. Shweta, my daughter married to Nikhil Nanda, mother to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, who is stepping into his first movie. Twinkle here looking circumspect... Shweta has just scored a GOAL.” In response, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Very funny!”

Take a look:

Shweta Bachchan and her dad never fail to have fun at the expense of each other. It so happened that Amitabh Bachchan and his granddaughter Navya were recently featured in an ad. Shweta, on her Instagram handle, shared a picture of a hoarding featuring Big B and Navya and wrote a ROFL caption pointing out the duo's expression. She wrote, "Nice expression Navya". Navya had featured in an ad before, but it was her first project with grandfather Big B. Check out the post below:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He was last seen in Uunchai.