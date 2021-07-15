Shweta Bachchan Nanda Is Impressed By How 'Well' Navya Naveli 'Cleans Up'

Navya Nanda shared this picture.(Image courtesy: navyananda)

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, on Thursday, dropped a bunch of brand new pictures on Instagram. The pictures feature Navya Naveli Nanda posing in a cosy corner of her house. In the caption, Navya shared that the pictures have been clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. In the pictures, Navya can be seen dressed in a classy blue jeans and elegant white shirt. "At home with Rohan Shrestha and Allia Al Rufai," she wrote in the caption. The post received scores of comments from Navya's Instafam and celebrities, but we cannot stop obsessing over the comment from Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In her comment, Shweta lauded Navya for how "well" she "cleans up." Shweta Bachchan wrote: "You clean up well." Rohan Shrestha agreed to Shweta Bachchan Nanda in his reply to her comment. "She does," Rohan Shrestha wrote.

The post received scores of comments from Navya Naveli Nanda's friends and celebrities Athiya Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Athiya Shetty termed Navya's new series of pictures as her "favourite series" in the comments section, while Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart emojis. "Wow," Suhana Khan wrote in her comment.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda's abovementioned post here:

Navya recently gave us a glimpse of herself enjoying the sunset on a terrace. She dropped two pictures of the sunset and two pictures of herself posing against the backdrop of a beautiful skyline.

Check out the picture here:

Navya Naveli Nanda passed out from New York's Fordham University last year. She started her health and wellness venture - Aara Health. Navya also started another venture by the name of Project Naveli, which aims at addressing the issue of gender inequality in the country.