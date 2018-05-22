Shweta Bachchan, Making Her Acting Debut, Takes An Auto Ride With Dad Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan's post featuring Shweta was titled "Daughters be the best"

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were recently spotted in an auto in Mumbai. It was actually for the shoot of an advert for a jewellery brand, which Big B endorses. It marks the acting debut of Shweta Bachchan . Photos of the father-daughter duo, from the sets of the shoot, have been trending since Monday evening and have spilled over to Tuesday as Big B added a few more to the already viral set. Along with the photos, Big B also wrote about his experience of working with her 44-year-old daughter. "We endorse a jewellery brand, Kalyan and we work on a campaign together... she for the first time... a joy and honour a pride... Shweta my daughter my first born... loving and concerned and the most beautiful daughter in the whole wide world," he wrote.Amitabh Bachchan's post was titled "Daughters be the best." Check out the photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan and read his full blog entry here About his eventful auto ride, Mr Bachchan wrote: "I travel today for the work in the greatly in demand and preferred mode of travel, the auto..." and then added that he got chatting with the driver: "The ever smiling driver cum owner, Shareek, is asked by me what he earns in a day... 1500 - 1800 rupees he smilingly informs... when used for shoots a lot more... at times 5000 rupees." 2018 is a year of debuts for Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Earlier this year, Big B announced that Shweta's debut novel, titledand to be published by Harper Collins, will make it to the store shelves in October. Sharing the publisher's announcement, Mr Bachchan wrote: "The proudest - father... My daughter the best and greatest."The new advert featuring Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan is expected to go on air in July. Meanwhile,done, Amitabh Bachchan now has films likeandin the pipeline.