'Shut Up, Thank You,' Swara Bhasker Tells Those Trolling Mumbai Police

Swara Bhasker often finds herself in the midst of Twitter controversies (courtesy reallyswara)

Highlights Swara has a message for those "who were trolling Mumbai Police" "Please see below and shut up," she wrote attaching a screenshot Earlier, Mumbai Police was trolled for responding to Swara

Actress Swara Bhasker, known for being extremely outspoken on Twitter, responded to trolls, who redirected hate-tweets to Mumbai Police, after their prompt response to one of Swara's Twitter appeals last week. "To all those haters and ceaseless hate-vomiters who were trolling Mumbai Police for responding to me and accusing them of only responding to a celebrity... please see below and shut up! Thank you," wrote Swara in her post, to which she attached a screenshot of Mumbai Police's response to a user asking for ambulance service. The screenshot shows that Mumbai Police responded to the user within a span of half-an-hour.

Read Swara Bhasker's tweet here:

To all those haters and ceaseless- hate-vomiters who were trolling @MumbaiPolice for responding to me and accusing them of only responding to a celebrity... pls see below and shut up! Thank you pic.twitter.com/M9FzpTUALz — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 14, 2019

Last week, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress tagged Mumbai Police in a tweet, sharing the screenshot of a Twitter user as her alleged harasser and also a specific tweet from him that referred to Swara in obscene terms. "I think this qualifies as harassment or Eve teasing or something, Mumbai Police," read a part of Swara's tweet.

Mumbai Police swiftly responded within some six-minutes or so, which was followed up with an appreciation post from Swara: "Thank you for the prompt reply and kudos to Mumbai Police social media handle for being available 24/7!"

wow! Thank you for the prompt reply and kudos to @MumbaiPolice social media handle for being available 24/7 ! #Gratitudehttps://t.co/aCuZGXITg1 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 9, 2019

Following this exchange, there was an influx of hate-laden tweets for Mumbai Police, for responding to what trolls considered as a "zero level celebrity". Some Twitter users attempted to school Mumbai Police on "priority" while others asked: "Will you only respond to Swara Bhasker's tweets?" However, the tweets we are talking about are too vile to be reproduced here.

Swara Bhasker, who often finds herself in the midst of Twitter controversies, tweeted this on Sunday night: "Basically, if I'm not involved in a Twitter controversy once a week, assume I'm dead."

Basically, if I'm not involved in a #twittercontroversy once a week, assume I'm dead!!! #realisation — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 14, 2019

Swara Bhasker is best known for her roles in films such as Anaarkali of Aarah, Nil Battey Sannata and commercial hits such as Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Last year's Veere Di Wedding remains her last film.

