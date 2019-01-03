Shruti Haasan's 'Gushy' Post With Boyfriend Michael Corsale Is Winning The Internet

Shruti Haasan with Michael Corsale in Los Angeles. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

One of the first things Shruti Haasan discovered in 2019 was that she hand her boyfriend Michael Corsale are now "the gushiest most annoying people they swore they would never become." But who is complaining? Fans showered their blessings and wrote in comments section, "Cute couple" and "lovely jodi." Shruti posted a set of four photos from one of their recent trips to Soho house, Los Angeles, where they took photo-booth style pictures. Shruti and Michael Corsale have been dating for quite some time now and the latter was has also visited India several times. On one occasion, Michael also attended the wedding of Tamil actor Aadhav Kannadasan and Vinodhnie Suresh as Shruti and her father Kamal Haasan's guest. Michael Corsale is a singer and theatre artiste.

Take a look at Shruti Haasan's post here:

There are many more pictures of Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale on her Instagram page. The actress has never refrained from posting pictures of her boyfriend and almost every time she does that with an endearing caption. Take a look.

Shruti Haasan shuttles between the US and India as she continues to make a career as singer and actor. Shruti Haasan did not feature in any film last year, however, she had three film releases in 2017 - Si3 in Tamil, Katamarayudu in Telugu and Behen Hogi Teri in Hindi.

Shruti Haasan's next project is Sabaash Naidu, in which she co-stars with Kamal Haasan, who is also the film's director. The film has been delayed seevral times and final release date hasn't been fixed yet.