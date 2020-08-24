Shruti Haasan Sums Up Her 'Monday Mood' In A Pic

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan has the perfect expressions and photographs for every mood and occasion. The reason we brought this up today is because the 34-year-old actress shared a goofy albeit cute picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Monday. In the aforementioned picture, Shruti can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt. Her hair is pulled back and she can be seen wearing black lip colour. The cherry on the cake is Shruti's expression in the photograph. The actress summed up the mood of the picture in just two words: "Monday mood." Her post was flooded with heart and fire emojis within a few minutes.

The actress frequently delights her Instafam with posts from different facets of her life. Meanwhile, she recently released a music video titled Edge, which trended big time. Check it out:

In terms of work, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Yaara, co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Vijay Varma. Her line-up of films also includes Krack, Laabam and Vakeel Saab. Earlier this year, Shruti Haasan was seen in the short film Devi which also stars Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Shruti Haasan has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.