Shraddha Kapoor's Killer 'Birthday Moves' With Brother Siddhanth Are The Best Thing You'll See Today

On Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, her brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, shared a million-dollar video of the actress showing off some killer "birthday moves." The duo are currently attending the wedding of their cousin Priyaank in the Maldives. For the wedding festivities, Shraddha Kapoor joined the groomsmen team and oh boy, she looks amazing in an off-shoulder white shirt, brown pants and a pair of yellow suspenders. In the video, Shraddha and Siddhanth can be seen making a spectacular entry on the beach as their family cheers for them. Their quirky dance moves stole the show on the Internet. Sharing the video, Siddhanth wrote: "Birthday moves with my raani before the vows taken for my brother and Shaza's beautiful wedding! What a fairy tale!"

Take a look at Siddhant Kapoor's birthday post for Shraddha here:

Priyaank Sharma, who is the son of actress Padmini Kolhapure, and Shaza Morani, daughter of film producer Karim Morani, had a court marriage in February this year. The duo got married as per Christian wedding rituals in the Maldives on Wednesday.

Shraddha Kapoor, in one of her previous posts, even shared videos of herself twirling on the beach in a blue lehenga. Check out the actress' post here:

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 action-thriller Baaghi 3, in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. She has a Luv Ranjan film opposite Ranbir Kapoor lined up. The actress has also been roped in to portray the "icchadhari nagin", a folklore character seen in movies such as Sridevi's 1986 film Nagina and its sequel Nigahen: Nagina Part 2, in a Naagin trilogy.