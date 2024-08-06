Shraddha Kapoor Unfollows Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody On Instagram Amid Break Up Rumours

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody, who were rumoured to be dating, have reportedly parted ways. Reportedly, the actress has unfollowed Rahul Mody. She also unfollowed Rahul's family members and his pet dog. In June this year, the actress seemingly confirmed her dating rumours by sharing a goofy selfie with Rahul on her Instagram story. What caught everyone's attention was the caption. "Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar (Keep my heart but at least let me sleep peacefully)," wrote Shraddha, adding a laughing emoji and a red heart emoticon.

The dating rumours began after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were snapped together on several occasions last year. They also attended a friend's wedding in March. The rumours peaked when the actress shared photos from what appeared to be a vacation they took together.

Again, in May, Shraddha Kapoor seemed to drop a hint in a series of pictures on Instagram. In the snaps, she is seen dressed in a purple nightsuit adorned with starfish and conch shell prints. Besides her different expressions, it was the necklace she wore that caught everyone's eye. The locket was the letter 'R'. She captioned the post, "Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi."

Earlier this year, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, "After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often."

The source added, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."

For the unversed, Rahul Mody is a film writer. He wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The rumoured couple reportedly grew close while working together on the film.