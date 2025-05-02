Shoojit Sircar On Amitabh Bachchan's Performance In <i>Piku</i>: "For Me, It Is One Of The Finest Performances Of Big B"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shoojit Sircar praises Amitabh Bachchan's performance in "Piku." He observed Bachchan enjoyed playing the character Bhaskor Banerjee. The film captures the nuances of caregiving for aging parents.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar describes Amitabh Bachchan's performance as one of his finest in Piku and said that he could see the megastar enjoy playing the role of the endearing Bhaskor Banerjee in the film.

Did he expect the performances to have such a lasting impact?

“Yeah, for me, it is really one of the finest performances of Mr. Bachchan. I mean, he just gave everything to the film. And while we were shooting it, I could see it because he was enjoying it so much. Every reading, every scene, every moment, he was taking so much time and joy to do it. He will not leave the set, he will be just there," said the director.

Sirar further added, “And some days he will come and do the shots again. No, he just wanted to give his best because he was enjoying it so much. I saw in his eyes, in his behavior, how he was enjoying.”

Shoojit highlighted the cine icon's brilliance in capturing everyday nuances, bringing authenticity, and charm to his character through small, natural moments.

He added, “He would pick up those moments, those small moments with the house help. He was just having a blast there. Telling the neighbour, just being angry at a neighbour who comments. He was just enjoying all that. So, the small things, the way he sits down, the way he eats his food, the way he talks in the dining hall, that is the real joy that is brought in. Absolutely mesmerized by his performance.”

Piku revolves around an architect named Piku and her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee, who come close via a road trip to Kolkata despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues.

The comedy drama, which is set to clock 10 years since its release, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan along with Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, and Raghubir Yadav.

Piku, which is slated to re-release on May 9, 2025, emphasises on the emotional and moral responsibility of adult children to care for their aging parents, highlighting the challenges of balancing personal life with caregiving.

Asked how he feels the story of Piku holds relevance today, especially considering the growing number of young adults balancing their personal lives with caring for aging parents, Shoojit told IANS, “Yeah, caregiving is a very important issue now in our topic. So, parental caregiving is a crisis also at this moment in this modern family structure, which is going on in the society. So this film speaks volumes about that, where you still, you can't just abandon your elders and parents.”

He added, “Piku takes that charge also. Piku says, I mean, you know, 'I cannot just, I'll have to keep them alive. I mean, if they are not, if we don't take care, they won't be alive anymore. So to keep them alive, I will have to be there.' Also when parents grow old, there is a very clear message there in the film that when they get old, they can't live on their own.”

He added, “You will have to be with them so that they can pass through, you know. So that's very important and relevant also in today's time. So, I think Piku, as a very progressive girl from a progressive family, is quite clear about that, which I think is very important to take away from Piku.”

