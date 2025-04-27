Unfazed By Trolling For Previous Pahalgam Attack Post, Shoaib Ibrahim Teases "New Vlog"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 26 lives. Actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar left Kashmir a day before the attack. Shoaib faced criticism for promoting his vlog after the tragic incident.

A heinous terror attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. At least 26 people were killed in the tragic incident. Television actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar had a narrow escape, as they left Kashmir just a day before the terror attack.

In his Instagram Stories, Shoaib assured fans that they were safe. However, the actor faced brutal trolling for ending his note by writing, "New vlog coming soon."

Despite the growing backlash, Shoaib Ibrahim again posted a note on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, teasing fans about his new vlog. Against a black backdrop, he wrote, "New vlog jaldi." Shoaib didn't react to the trolling and simply added a smiling emoji to his note.

On the day of the attack, Shoaib Ibrahim posted an update on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being... Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely... Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon."

Shoaib mentioning the "new vlog" in his note didn't sit well with his audience. Several users called out the actor for being "tone-deaf and insensitive", especially in the wake of such a tragic incident. Read the full story here.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018 in Bhopal. The couple have a son named Ruhaan.

Coming back to the attack, it took place in a popular meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, where terrorists opened fire at tourists, killing 28 people. An officer from the Navy and another from the Intelligence Bureau were also killed in the attack.

Military choppers were pressed into service for the evacuation of those injured, as the area is accessible only on foot or horseback. It is the deadliest strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.