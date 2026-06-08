Shoaib Ibrahim Dismisses Dipika Kakar Surgery Rumours, Confirms Immunotherapy Has Begun

Shoaib Ibrahim has shared an update on Dipika Kakar's health after concerns grew following reports of two new cysts being detected during her treatment. Addressing the rumours, Shoaib clarified that there is no plan for another surgery at the moment. Instead, Dipika has started immunotherapy as part of her treatment.

Details

In a recent vlog on YouTube, Shoaib Ibrahim spoke about her recovery and reassured fans about her condition. He revealed that Dipika has already undergone her first session of immunotherapy and is continuing with the treatment as advised by doctors.

Shoaib said, "Dipika's immunotherapy has started at HN Reliance Hospital; it will take 3-4 hours. After this, I will head to Kokilaben Hospital to meet papa. We hope Dipika's immunotherapy works."

The update comes after Dipika had earlier informed fans about developments in her health, which had sparked concern online. Shoaib's statement aims to put rumours to rest and provide clarity on her ongoing medical care.

Addressing the rumours of Dipika's surgery, Shoaib said, "Kahin sare logo ki mere pass message aya ki kya Dipika ki surgery horaha hai. Doctor ne abhi filhal nahi bola hai karna hai ki nahi hai. Kahan se bhi aapko information mili hai woh mujhe nahi pata. Surgery ka abhi kuch nahi hai. Baad ka nahi pata." (I received many messages from people asking if Dipika is undergoing surgery. For now, the doctor has not said whether it needs to be done or not. I don't know where you got this information from. There is nothing about surgery at the moment. I don't know about later.)

Shoaib also gave his father's health update, saying, "Papa kaafi better hai. Dheere dheere woh behter horahe hai. Parso ke din 10 din baad papa ke awaz suni. Muskurate bhi hai. Lambe sentences bolne mein abhi bhi thoda sa problem hai. Speech therapy shuru horahe hai." (Papa is much better. Slowly, he is improving. The day before yesterday, I heard his voice after 10 days. He is smiling too. He still has some difficulty speaking long sentences. Speech therapy is starting.)

He added, "Dheere dheere lag raha hai situation better horahe hai." (It feels like the situation is gradually improving.)

Shoaib's father was hospitalised following a brain haemorrhage and underwent brain surgery.

Talking about Dipika, she was diagnosed with a malignant liver tumour last year. She underwent surgery during which 22% of her liver was removed. On February 23, she underwent another operation to remove a 13 mm cyst.



Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim's Father Taken Off Ventilator After Brain Surgery: "Speech Therapy Shuru Hogi"