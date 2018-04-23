Shilpa Shinde Defends Tweet With Adult Content After Being Rebuked By Hina Khan And The Internet

Highlights Where were you when wrong videos were made viral?: Shilpa Shinde Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal also criticised Shilpa Shinde Shilpa shared the link of an adult film video to clear her name

Thank u Jo mujhe support Kar rahe Hain

Those who think am wrong, where were u, when such wrong videos made viral.

defence

Media took no time in making it viral that time, where r they today?

Thanks SM for giving me platform to speak the truth — Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@ShindeShilpaS) April 22, 2018

Sad..anyone's fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018

@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she's the imposter u claim why don't u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb? https://t.co/o04BUqh4Kf — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018

Also how do u or any of us can prove that d woman in the video was aware tht she was going to be showcased on any porn sites ?This is heights of irresponsibility! As u claim being a victim of such acts u shud hav never done this!I don't care what fans do or say but THIS IS WRONG! https://t.co/RVTqfi9D1Y — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018