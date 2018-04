Shilpa Shinde Defends Tweet With Adult Content After Being Rebuked By Hina Khan And The Internet

Highlights Where were you when wrong videos were made viral?: Shilpa Shinde Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal also criticised Shilpa Shinde Shilpa shared the link of an adult film video to clear her name

Thank u Jo mujhe support Kar rahe Hain

Those who think am wrong, where were u, when such wrong videos made viral.

defence

Media took no time in making it viral that time, where r they today?

Thanks SM for giving me platform to speak the truth — Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@ShindeShilpaS) April 22, 2018

Sad..anyone's fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018

@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she's the imposter u claim why don't u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb? https://t.co/o04BUqh4Kf — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018

Also how do u or any of us can prove that d woman in the video was aware tht she was going to be showcased on any porn sites ?This is heights of irresponsibility! As u claim being a victim of such acts u shud hav never done this!I don't care what fans do or say but THIS IS WRONG! https://t.co/RVTqfi9D1Y — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018

Not much has changed in the lives of Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan after Bigg Boss 11 . Instead of fighting in the house, the two actresses are now feuding on social media. Earlier this week,winner, Shilpa shared a link of an adult video on her unverified Twitter account (which is linked to her verified Instagram page) and said that the actress in the film is her lookalike, whose video was circulated in her name in November last year. Twitter reactions were mixed - one section of the Internet applauded Shilpa for clearing her name while another part of the social media schooled her for "irresponsibly" sharing a link of an adult video.runner up Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal were in the second group. After two days of being trolled incessantly, on Sunday Shilpa Shinde said: "Those who think I'm wrong, where were you, when such wrong videos made viral. Can I not say something in my defense?"Hina Khan, who did not see eye to eye with Shilpa during the reality show, slammed her and tweeted: "As a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful and responsible. Especially, in these times, real life is not a reality show."Earlier, Rocky Jaiswal, who fought Shilpa on Hina's behalf several times, tweeted: "Shinde Shilpa, whatever happened with you is unfortunate and you have a right to speak about it but I ask you... do you have a proof of consent of the woman in this video that you can post it?... This is heights of irresponsibility. As you claim being a victim of such acts you should have never done this. I don't care what fans do or say but this is wrong." Shilpa Shinde became a household name after starring in. She quit the show alleging that one of the show's producers misbehaved with her. She met Vikas Gupta, another producer of, onand they became frenemies of sorts. As of now Shilpa Shinde features in web-series Dhan Dhana Dhan with Sunil Grover Hina Khan is best known for playing the role of Akshara in television show. She hasn't announced her next project yet.