Shilpa Shinde Defends Tweet With Adult Content After Being Rebuked By Hina Khan And The Internet

- Where were you when wrong videos were made viral?: Shilpa Shinde
- Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal also criticised Shilpa Shinde
- Shilpa shared the link of an adult film video to clear her name
Thank u Jo mujhe support Kar rahe Hain— Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@ShindeShilpaS) April 22, 2018
Those who think am wrong, where were u, when such wrong videos made viral.
defence
Media took no time in making it viral that time, where r they today?
Thanks SM for giving me platform to speak the truth
Hina Khan, who did not see eye to eye with Shilpa during the reality show, slammed her and tweeted: "As a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful and responsible. Especially, in these times, real life is not a reality show."
Sad..anyone's fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show ! https://t.co/T4mro52L5t— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 21, 2018
Earlier, Rocky Jaiswal, who fought Shilpa on Hina's behalf several times, tweeted: "Shinde Shilpa, whatever happened with you is unfortunate and you have a right to speak about it but I ask you... do you have a proof of consent of the woman in this video that you can post it?... This is heights of irresponsibility. As you claim being a victim of such acts you should have never done this. I don't care what fans do or say but this is wrong."
@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she's the imposter u claim why don't u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb? https://t.co/o04BUqh4Kf— ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018
Also how do u or any of us can prove that d woman in the video was aware tht she was going to be showcased on any porn sites ?This is heights of irresponsibility! As u claim being a victim of such acts u shud hav never done this!I don't care what fans do or say but THIS IS WRONG! https://t.co/RVTqfi9D1Y— ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) April 21, 2018
