Twitter 'Loved' Sunil Grover And Shilpa Shinde's Dhan Dhana Dhan. Verdict Here

Comedian Sunil Grover made a comeback (of sorts) with a web show Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan, which streamed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Sunil Grover is joined by Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and former co-stars like Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar. Sunil Grover played the role of professor LBW while Shilpa is Googly Devi. Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde's Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan is a hit on Twitter and tweets like "loved the show" and "blockbuster" have been posted. Shilpa's fans, in particular, have posted their reviews and hailed the show as, "Comeback of comedy queen."
Highlights
- "Sunil Grover, loved your new show," read a tweet
- Shilpa stars as Googly Devi
- Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar are also part of show
"Super love, Shilpa Shinde with Sunil Grover. #ShilpaShindeComesBack flawless," read a tweet while another person wrote, "Sunil Grover, paaji, I loved your new show. Best of luck."
Hii @WhoSunilGrover paaji— Aedil Myssrat TN (@AedilTn) April 8, 2018
I love your new show #Jio_dhan_dhana_dhan
Best of luck sir jee
Dada Blockbuster Show Dhan Dhana Dhan Amazing performance. Comeback of Comedy queen. This pic is beautiful dada.— Vidyadhar More (@VidyadharMore11) April 7, 2018
Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde had also shared some posts related to the show.
30 mins to go https://t.co/KiNuM1unQK— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 7, 2018
Of his new show, Sunil Grover earlier told news agency IANS, "I am playing the character of professor LBW in the show. It's a new show where we have combined comedy with cricket. The effort is to make people laugh while giving them information about cricket matches and it will be whole new experience for the audience." The team has also shot with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh for a special segment.
In the first game of IPL 2018, CSK beat Mumbai Indians (MI). Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia has performed at the opening ceremony.