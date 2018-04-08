Twitter 'Loved' Sunil Grover And Shilpa Shinde's Dhan Dhana Dhan. Verdict Here

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 08, 2018 15:24 IST
Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde are doing a show for the first time (Image courtesy: DhanDhanaDha)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Sunil Grover, loved your new show," read a tweet
  2. Shilpa stars as Googly Devi
  3. Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar are also part of show
Comedian Sunil Grover made a comeback (of sorts) with a web show Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan, which streamed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Sunil Grover is joined by Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and former co-stars like Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar. Sunil Grover played the role of professor LBW while Shilpa is Googly Devi. Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde's Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan is a hit on Twitter and tweets like "loved the show" and "blockbuster" have been posted. Shilpa's fans, in particular, have posted their reviews and hailed the show as, "Comeback of comedy queen."

"Super love, Shilpa Shinde with Sunil Grover. #ShilpaShindeComesBack flawless," read a tweet while another person wrote, "Sunil Grover, paaji, I loved your new show. Best of luck."

Read the tweets here.
 
 

Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde had also shared some posts related to the show.
 
 

 


Of his new show, Sunil Grover earlier told news agency IANS, "I am playing the character of professor LBW in the show. It's a new show where we have combined comedy with cricket. The effort is to make people laugh while giving them information about cricket matches and it will be whole new experience for the audience." The team has also shot with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh for a special segment.

Last year, Sunil Grover had hosted an app-based show with Sunny Leone during one of the IPL matches.

In the first game of IPL 2018, CSK beat Mumbai Indians (MI). Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia has performed at the opening ceremony.
 

