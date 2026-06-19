Shilpa Shinde Claims TV Producers Are 'White-Collar Mafias', Says Co-Artists Did Not Support In Fake Sexual Harassment Case

Shilpa Shinde, who has been embroiled in controversy ever since she recently admitted that the sexual harassment case she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was not true, has once again opened up about the struggles she faced in the entertainment industry. She called producers in the television industry "white-collar mafias" and spoke about the criticism she faced after her confession went viral.

What's Happening

Recently actor Shehzada Dhami spoke up about his long-standing struggle with alleged unpaid dues that he has consistently faced in the entertainment industry. Shilpa Shinde re-shared his Instagram story with a strong video in which she called out producers and their unfair treatment of artists.

She said, "The producers in the TV industry operate like a mafia. They are white-collar mafias. Producers who refuse to support artists are threatened and told that if something happens to them in the future, no one will stand by them."

She added, "Their work is also sabotaged. We artists cannot do anything because producers hold our payments for up to 90 days, and those payments are often withheld."

On How Shilpa Shinde Was Left Alone During The Controversy

Shilpa Shinde also expressed disappointment at receiving no support from her colleagues and being left to fend for herself during the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain controversy.

She said, "Even today, when they had an opportunity to stand by me, they still didn't. There was no need for me to speak up. No one even knows what I went through at that time. People are falsely accusing me of doing it just for money."

"Today, 10 years later, that producer is still making TV shows and even films. No one has the courage to fight for justice for themselves. And then people end up taking extreme steps like suicide," she added.

Shilpa Shinde reiterated that she was aware why she spoke up about it at the time.

She explained in Hindi, "Aaj mauka tha, mere co-artists bol sakte the iss matter mein. Mera imaan jaanta hai ke kya hua tha mere saath aur kya nahi. Mujhe nahi kaam karna hai aap logon ke saath, chahiye bhi nahi mujhe roles. Ghatiya kaam karte ho aap log. Aaj kal creativity bachi hi nahi hai, sab bakwaas shows karte ho aap log. Is tarah ke ghatiya artists hain is industry mein, aap isme kaam karna chahte ho? Mujhe karna hi nahi hai. Raaste mein sabzi bechungi par aise logo ki nahi chaatungi main. (Today was an opportunity for my co-artists to speak up on this matter, but they didn't. My conscience knows what happened to me and what didn't. I don't want to work with these people anymore, and I don't need roles from them either. The kind of work they do is disgraceful. There is hardly any creativity left these days; all they make are terrible shows. These are the kind of artists this industry is filled with, and you want to work in such an environment? I certainly don't. I'd rather sell vegetables on the street than flatter or bow down to such people.)"

The Controversy

Shilpa's exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 sparked one of the television industry's most talked-about disputes. At the time, she left the hit comedy show amid disagreements over her contract and alleged delays in payment. The producers accused her of breaching professional commitments and issued legal notices demanding that she resume shooting.

The dispute soon escalated into a prolonged legal and public battle. Shilpa levelled several allegations against the show's producers, including claims of workplace harassment and attempts to sideline her within the industry. She also alleged that she was being pressured into restrictive contractual arrangements.

The matter was eventually settled out of court, with both sides resolving their differences and her pending payments reportedly being cleared.

Recently, Shilpa Shinde admitted that she had lodged a fake sexual-harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay R. Kohli 10 years ago, saying she had "no other option" because they allegedly wanted her to sign a contract preventing her from working in other productions, on the YouTube channel of comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Following her remarks, a Delhi-based men's rights organisation, NCM India Council for Men Affairs, asked the Mumbai Police to initiate action against the actor.

Amid growing online backlash against Shilpa Shinde, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to social media yesterday to call out her actions and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take necessary steps to condemn such wrongdoing.

Taking to Instagram, AICWA wrote, "The reported admission by actress Shilpa Shinde during comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast regarding the alleged false sexual-harassment allegations made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of serious concern for the entire Bollywood film and television industry."

The statement continued, "A false sexual-harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person's reputation, family, children, career and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual's image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones."

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) believes that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed."

"It is important to make it clear that not all women make false allegations. Thousands of women in the film and television industry have genuinely faced harassment and exploitation and deserve support, respect and justice. The actions of one individual should never be used to discredit or question the experiences of genuine victims," they added.

Furthermore, stating how truth and justice should prevail, AICWA added, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to ensure a fair and thorough examination of this matter. If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice."

"False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately," the post concluded.

Pooja Bedi criticised her alongside Hina Khan. Reacting to the criticism, Shilpa clarified she did not expect support from anyone and said she would not justify her actions, no matter what people think.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shinde To Hina Khan Amid Fake Sexual Harassment Case: 'Get Justice For Khan Sir, Then Punish Me'