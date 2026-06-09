Shilpa Shinde To Hina Khan Amid Fake Sexual Harassment Case: 'Get Justice For Khan Sir, Then Punish Me'

The war of words between television stars Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan appears far from over.

In a latest video shared on social media, Shilpa was seen taking an indirect dig at Hina's recent statements and lengthy social media notes against her.

She was seen urging the actress to instead use her influence to support educator Khan Sir amid the controversy surrounding him.

Beginning the video with a sarcastic reference to her own English-speaking abilities and Hina's long English notes, Shilpa said she preferred speaking directly rather than posting long messages online.

"Hi guys, main Shilpa Shinde hoon aur main phir se wapas aa gayi hoon. Haan, meri English itni achhi nahi hai. Waise bhi itni achhi English ka kya fayda, mujhe nahi pata. Sorry. Mujhe itni lambi-lambi English mein likh kar post karna nahi aata. Isse behtar hai ki main saamne aa jaaun."

(Hi guys, I am Shilpa Shinde and I am back once again. Yes, my English isn't very good. Anyway, I don't know what the use of such great English is. Sorry. I don't know how to write long posts in English. It's better that I come forward and speak directly)

The actress then shifted focus to Khan Sir and appealed to Hina to stand up for him instead of targeting her.

Shilpa said, "Main yeh kehne aayi hoon ki mujhe insaaf milne ke baad bhi chalega. Jo log mujhe saza dilwana chahte hain aur jo producer se insaaf maang rahe hain, unse main kehna chahti hoon ki free mein kuch kharch nahi hoga. Ab waqt aa gaya hai ki sahi insaan ke liye lada jaaye. Khan Sir ke liye."

(I want to say that I can wait for justice for myself. To those who want me punished and those seeking justice from the producer, I want to say that it won't cost anything to speak up. The time has come to fight for the right person — Khan Sir)

Backing Khan Sir, Shilpa further added that his work and contribution had earned him the support of people across the country.

"Aaiye, main bhi aapke saath hoon. Pehle unhe insaaf dilaaiye, uske baad mujhe saza dijiye. Unhe mera salaam. Unka kaam hi aisa hai ki uspar koi sawaal nahi uthta. Puri duniya unke saath khadi hai. Main bhi unke saath hoon. Aap bhi unke saath khade ho jaiye."

(Come forward, I am with you too. First get justice for him and then punish me if you want. My salutations to him. His work speaks for itself and cannot be questioned. The whole world is standing with him. I am standing with him too. You should stand with him as well)

Continuing her appeal, the actress urged Hina to raise her voice for Khan Sir, claiming that her support could bring greater attention to the issue.

"Aap bolenge toh kitna asar padega. Saara media aapko cover karega. Hai na? Aaiye, aaiye. Aur mere liye jo do shabd bole gaye hain, chahe woh toote-phoote hi kyon na ho, iss baar aap unke liye zaroor boliyega. Aaiye. Mujhe pata hai aap unke liye insaaf ki maang zaroor karengi. Aur iss baar main bhi aapke saath hoon. Uske baad aap mujhe saza de dena. Main aisi nahi hoon. Aaiye."

(If you speak up, it will make a difference. The entire media will cover it, right? Come forward. And for the few words that were spoken against me, however broken they may have been, this time please speak for him. I know you will definitely appeal for justice for him. This time I am with you too. After that, you can punish me if you want. I am not that kind of person. Come forward)

The latest video of Shilpa, comes a few days after Hina Khan urged her followers not to indulge in trolling or personal attacks while supporting her.

Talking about the latest remarks come amid the controversy surrounding educator Khan Sir, who has found himself at the centre of a political and legal storm following a violent incident outside his coaching institute in Patna.

Recently, an FIR was registered in connection with a firing and vandalism case near the institute, with Khan Sir's name also figuring in the investigation.

Khan Sir has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that rival coaching centres were behind the attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)