Shilpa Shetty's Mother Sunanda Shetty Hospitalised Due To Age-Related Health Issues

Actress Shilpa Shetty was seen at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Thursday after her mother, Sunanda Shetty, was admitted.

What's Happening

Shilpa Shetty appeared visibly concerned as she entered the hospital.

Sources close to the actress told NDTV, "Sunanda Shetty was hospitalised last night due to age-related issues."

Sunanda Shetty's hospitalisation comes shortly after Shilpa withdrew her plea seeking permission to travel abroad.

Background

This decision followed the Bombay High Court's refusal to stay the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against her and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, in connection with an alleged Rs 60-crore cheating case.

On October 8, the Bombay High Court stated that their request to lift the LOC and allow travel abroad would be considered only if the couple paid the disputed Rs 60 crore amount. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had earlier issued the LOC, prompting Shilpa and Raj to seek temporary relief.

Later, Shilpa's counsel informed the Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A. Ankhad, that the actress had chosen not to pursue her travel plans for the time being.

Just a few days before her mother's hospitalisation, Shilpa had shared pictures from her Diwali celebrations with her sister Shamita Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. The family looked festive and cheerful in traditional attire, surrounded by lights and decorations.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 5, while Raj Kundra recently appeared on television as a contestant in the reality show The Traitors.