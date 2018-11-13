Shilpa Shetty's Latest Workout Video Is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals And How

Shilpa Shetty working out under the guidance of her trainer (Courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's recent Instagram post is fitness inspiration, no seriously. On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself on Instagram doing sirsasana and the actress also mentioned in the comments section that she performed the asana as a part of a challenge given to her. The video shared by the 43-year-old actress has been viewed over 243,247 times in four hours and is counting. Anyone who has been following Shilpa on Instagram would know that she is a fitness enthusiast and her latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. "Just another day trying to get my head around things trying to do the balancing act. The mind lives in doubt the heart lives on trust. The minute you trust, you become centered and find balance," Shilpa captioned her video. Shilpa accompanied the post with several hashtags including "#ShilpaKaMantra", "#tuesdaythoughts", "#tuesdaymotivation", "#yoga".

Needless to say, Netizens flooded the comments section with remarks like: "Super se upar", "Wow Shilpa, love those gym clothes", and "Inspiring... Always".

This is the video we ae talking about:

Shilpa Shetty has been religiously practicing yoga for several years now, proof of which are plenty on her Instagram account. She is indeed a yoga expert and has also released many videos of yoga asanas. The actress' workout routines are not merely confined to Yoga but also include core exercises and Pilates. Take a look at the videos shared by the actress.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Dishkiyaoon. She also co-judged the recently concluded dance reality show Super Dancer.