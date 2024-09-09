Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Wish For Husband Raj Kundra: "To The Best Bhangra Dancer I Know"

On husband Raj Kundra's 49th birthday, Shilpa Shetty wished him bhangra style. Shilpa Shetty shared a reel in which Raj Kundra can be seen dancing his heart out like a true-blue Punjabi man. In the video, Shilpa can be seen accompanying her husband on the dance floor. But, after a few seconds, she steps back as Raj Kundra's unmatched swag rules the dance floor. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "To the best Bhangra dancer I know! My soulmate, may you always dance through life, smiling away... Happy birthday, my Cookie. Love you more than you'll ever know." Shilpa added to her post, "Viaan, Samisha, and I are blessed to have you in our lives." Replying to the post, Raj Kundra wrote, "Thank you my soulmate." Take a look:

Raj Kundra's dear friend Rohit Bose also wished him. He shared a bunch of pictures with the birthday boy, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit's wife Manasi Joshi, R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, Tabu. Sharing the pictures, Rohit Bose wrote, "Happy birthday to my friend, brother, confidant et al. I wish you happiness, peace and prosperity as you move into your golden year! The best is yet to come champ! Love and warmth always!Khush raho Raj." Replying to the post, Raj Kundra wrote, "You are An amazing soul." Take a look:

Like every year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra hosted Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at their home with grandeur. Sharing the glimpses from the puja, Shilpa wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Opening our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa. Favourite time of the year." Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty has been married to Raj Kundra since 2009. They welcomed their son Viaan in 2012. They became parents to a daughter Samisha via surrogacy in 2020. Shilpa Shetty last appeared in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Prior to that, she starred in Sukhee with Kusha Kapila and is set to be featured in the film KD - The Devil.