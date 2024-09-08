Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: The One Where Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Dance During Ganpati <i>Visarjan</i>. Watch

New day, new video from Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Recently, the actress shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Shilpa along with her husband Raj Kundra and their family members can be seen praying to Lord Ganesha, It also features clips of them dancing to the dhol beats. The video also shows Shamita Shetty, Aakanksha Sharma and Shilpa's daughter Samisha dancing during the celebrations.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Never easy to say goodbye to our Gannu Raja, we bid him farewell with heavy hearts, but full of gratitude and love. Can't wait to welcome you next year."

A day ago, Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media, featuring moments from her festivities at home. In the video, Shilpa is seen with her husband, Raj Kundra and their daughter, Samisha. Dressed in her festive best, the actress captioned the post, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Opening our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa. Favourite time of the year."

Shilpa Shetty last appeared in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Prior to that, she starred in Sukhee with Kusha Kapila and is set to be featured in the film KD - The Devil.

On the work front, Shilpa also made an appearance in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma and served as a judge on the TV reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 and India's Got Talent 10. She began her Bollywood career with the 1993 thriller Baazigar and is renowned for her roles in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, and Apne among others.