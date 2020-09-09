Shilpa Shetty Wishes Birthday Boy Raj Kundra With A Message Engraved On Her Wedding Ring

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty )

Highlights "You truly are a complete package," wrote Shilpa Shetty

"The universe really did conspire to give me the best," she added

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009

Shilpa Shetty's birthday greeting for her husband Raj Kundra was as sweet as a cookie. Why cookie, you ask? Well, that's the nickname Shilpa Shetty used for the birthday boy in her greeting. Shilpa posted a super cute video, comprising some of the best memories shared by the couple. The video also features their children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha. "Happy birthday, my Cookie," wrote Shilpa Shetty. She added, "You truly are a complete package... The most amazing son, brother, husband, father and friend anyone could ask for! The universe really did conspire to give me the best, my soulmate. Thank you for inspiring, teaching, always encouraging, and making me laugh. My heartfelt prayer today and every day is you get all you desire and in abundance, wishing you great health and happiness always. 'Love infinity you,' it's not just engraved on my wedding ring but also my heart... Forever." Shilpa Shetty signed off the post saying, "This is 'our' song from The Greatest Showman... so apt, because the time I spend with you is... 'never enough'."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year. Shilpa and Raj Kundra never fail to give us couple goals and frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. Take a look at some of the posts here:

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.

.