Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 - 'Ganpati Bappa Morya': From Shilpa Shetty And Sonali Bendre To Fans

Shilpa Shetty, known for hosting fabulous Ganesh Chaturthi pujas every year, celebrated the festival at home with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. Shilpa and Raj Kundra are also parents to a daughter named Samisha, who just turned six-months-old. "Ganpati bappa morya! And he's here," Shilpa began her Ganesh Chaturthi post, writing what makes Ganpati's blessings are the more special this year. Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Shilpa wrote: "This year, we need Bappa's presence and His blessings more than ever. I pray that we emerge victorious from these times with strength & wisdom, and embrace a better future together. May each one of us be blessed abundantly with tons of love, health, happiness, and success. Stay safe... stay healthy... stay strong!" Shilpa shared a boomerang video, in which she, Raj Kundra and Viaan can be seen greeting everyone with folded hands - Shilpa looks stunning in pink.

Ahead of the family post, Shilpa shared snippets of her preparations from the Ganesh Puja in an Instagram reel video:

On Thursday, Shilpa made a trip to Santosh Kambli workshop in South Mumbai's Chinchpokli to bring Ganpati home. Shilpa was photographed exiting the workshop with a Ganpati idol. Dressed in a pink salwar kameez, Shilpa accessorised with gloves and a face-mask, as necessary precautionary measures while stepping out of the house.

Shilpa Shetty with Ganpati (Image Courtesy PTI)

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre wished her Instafam with photos from her homely Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with husband Goldie Behl. "This year more than ever, with the arrival of Bappa, I hope for new beginnings for everyone! I'm going to miss all the visits from friends and family at home for Bappa's Darshan. But, I know we'll find a way to adapt to the current situation yet still retain the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi," wrote Sonali, who was pretty in a green saree.

