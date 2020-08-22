Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Inside Manushi Chhillar's First Ganpati Puja At Home

Manushi Chhillar shared this photo (courtesy manushi_chhillar)

Highlights "My parents wanted me to experience different cultures," said Manushi

"Celebrating festivals like this is very important," she added

"It brings people and cultures closer," Manushi wrote

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is all set for her Bollywood debut, shared glimpses of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home - this year marks her first Ganpati Puja at her Mumbai residence. Manushi, who is originally from Haryana, shared the beautiful through behind her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and wrote: "My parents always wanted me to experience different cultures and celebrate them. I'm from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too. This is the first year that I'm keeping Ganpati at home and I couldn't be happier!" Manushi captioned her photos, in which she can be seen praying to Ganpati with folded hands.

Manushi is also one of those who brought an eco-friendly Ganpati home: "Celebrating festivals like this is very important because it brings people and cultures closer but if we can celebrate it in the most eco-friendly way, we will also contribute towards nature conservation. My idol has seeds embedded in it so I'm going to do the Visarjan at home in a clay tree pot. I'm looking forward to nurture the seeds well so that life sprouts from it. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Here are photos from Manushi Chhillar's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar will step into Bollywood with upcoming movie Prithviraj, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar. She was crowned Miss World in China's Sanya city in November 2017 and founded the non-profit organization Project Shakti soon after, which works towards improving menstrual hygiene of women in rural India. Manushi Chhillar is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer.