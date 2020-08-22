Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Hope To 'Tide Over Difficult Times'

Priyanka Chopra shared this throwback photo of her late father (courtesy priyankachopra)

While Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are low-key this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities flooded social media with wishes and posts dipped in festive fervour. On Ganesh Chaturthi, celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, among others, showered a whole lot of love and positivity to their fans with special wishes. Referring to the pandemic, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people's homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Priyanka Chopra, currently in California with her husband Nick Jonas, wrote: "Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us." She shared a throwback, also featuring her late father Ashok Chopra.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now recovered, wrote: "May Lord Ganesha bless you all with happiness and success." Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor celebrated the festival with a Lego Ganesha made by her son Taimur. "May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever," tweeted Anil Kapoor while Kajol hoped for better times: "This year, we need the 'Dukh Harta' to take away our problems and bless us with better times." Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares seldom entries on social media of late, hoped for positivity: "May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil....may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love...please stay safe."

Stars also shared glimpses of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, Shilpa Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and Sonali Bendre among them.

Here are the Ganesh Chaturthi wishes shared by celebrities:

