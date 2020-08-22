Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Hope To 'Tide Over Difficult Times'

Highlights
- "Avoid inviting people home," tweeted Akshay Kumar
- "May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us," wrote Priyanka
- Kareena celebrated the festival with Lego Ganesha made by Taimur
While Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are low-key this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities flooded social media with wishes and posts dipped in festive fervour. On Ganesh Chaturthi, celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, among others, showered a whole lot of love and positivity to their fans with special wishes. Referring to the pandemic, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people's homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Priyanka Chopra, currently in California with her husband Nick Jonas, wrote: "Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us." She shared a throwback, also featuring her late father Ashok Chopra.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now recovered, wrote: "May Lord Ganesha bless you all with happiness and success." Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor celebrated the festival with a Lego Ganesha made by her son Taimur. "May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever," tweeted Anil Kapoor while Kajol hoped for better times: "This year, we need the 'Dukh Harta' to take away our problems and bless us with better times." Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares seldom entries on social media of late, hoped for positivity: "May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil....may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love...please stay safe."
Stars also shared glimpses of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, Shilpa Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and Sonali Bendre among them.
Here are the Ganesh Chaturthi wishes shared by celebrities:
#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people's homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times ???? Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/t92scLsf2D— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2020
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 22, 2020
May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us.???? #HappyGaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/obpuSg3VAp
May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMoryapic.twitter.com/6VkGoSXhly— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 22, 2020
This year, we need the 'Dukh Harta' to take away our problems & bless us with better times...— Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 22, 2020
Wishing safety & peace for all. #HappyGaneshChaturthi ????????
Ganpati Bappa Morya ????#HappyGaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/oDhlWkZP9a— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 22, 2020
May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil....may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love...please stay safe???????????? pic.twitter.com/fx0dolkylE— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2020
Our ecofriendly Bappa! #omganeshayenamah ???????????????????? I pray that all of you have been responsible and considerate enough to opt for #EcoFriendlyGanesha this year and every year to come..he will surely bless you for saving our prakriti! Ganpati Bappa Morya!????????????????
Wishing you all a safe & blessed Ganesh Chaturthi with lines from my favouritest Marathi Ganpati song sung by our nightingale @lata_mangeshkar ji ????. Utha utha ho sakalik, vaache smarava gajmukh ridhi sidhicha nayak, sukhdayak bhakatashi utha utha ho sakalik, vaache smarava gajmukh ????.... Ganpati Bappa Morya ????❣️ Saree: Kanjivaram by @silkmarkindia Make-up: @harshjariwala158 Hair : @bhosleshalaka Styling by : @who_wore_what_when
This year more than ever, with the arrival of Bappa, I hope for new beginnings for everyone! I'm going to miss all the visits from friends & family at home for Bappa's Darshan. But, I know we'll find a way to adapt to the current situation yet still retain the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi. #HappyGaneshChaturthi गणेश चतुर्थी च्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ????????
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! ????????❤— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) August 22, 2020
May the Lord bring to us new beginnings and new forms of happiness. May he give everyone universal peace. May the sick get healthy, may the hungry get fed. May everyone feel a sense of joy. May you begin a whole new era. #ganpatibappamorya???????? pic.twitter.com/JpvpDLwryt
Happy #ganeshchaturthi ???????????????? here is the song we 3 have sung together as an offering to lord Ganesha #Repost @timesmusic.spiritual with @make_repost ・・・ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ???????? 'Pranamya Shirsa Devam' by Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol is OUT NOW and it's simply beautiful to hear. Listen to this stunning trio sing, for the first time ever! ???????? https://youtu.be/1S6cmH2D7Ck Music by: Amit Padhye Video: Jay Parikh In association with Lalbaugcha Raja ???? ______ #GaneshChaturthi #Lalbaugcharaja #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshutsav
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone!