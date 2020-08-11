20 Years Of Dhadkan: Shilpa Shetty Reveals What Akshay Kumar Had Said About Its Music And 2020

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty in Dhadkan. (Image courtesy: dawood_bollywood )

Highlights Dhadkan was directed by Dharmesh Darshan

"Cannot believe it's time to celebrate 20 years of Dhadkan," wrote Shilpa

"It's been such an incredible journey," she added

Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's blockbuster film Dhadkan clocked 20 years on Tuesday. The actress, celebrating the 20 years of the film, which released on August 11 in 2000, revealed what Akshay had said about the film's music 20 years ago. Shilpa shared a video collage featuring throwback clips of herself, Akshay Kumar and the film's director Dharmesh Darshan talking about the characters of Dhadkan and its storyline and wrote: "What I loved the most about the movie was its lilting music... timeless! Weirdly, even Akshay had said that this music is so melodious that it'll work even in 2020." The soundtracks from Dhadakn - Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dulhe Ka Sehra, Na Na Karte Pyar and others - are still counted as evergreen melodies of Bollywood.

The soulful tracks of the film were sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The romantic drama showcased the love triangle between Akshay, Shilpa and Suniel Shetty. The film was produced by Ratan Jain.

In her post, Shilpa also wrote how she felt after watching the throwback clip of herself talking about her film. "Took me back two decades. Cannot believe it's time to celebrate 20 years of Dhadkan. Feels so weird to hear myself speak from 20 years ago. So many memories come to mind... the trendsetting outfits by designer Manish Malhotra, the biting cold shooting in Interlaken (Switzerland) in those outfits. My director, Dharmesh Darshan addressing me as Anjali on the sets (never as Shilpa)," she wrote and called the film "a milestone" in her career: "This is undoubtedly one of the most special films and a huge milestone in my career."

"Honestly, I can't believe that I'm still a part of this milieu celebrating this movie, it's been such an incredible journey. Thank you to my audiences for making this one such a memorable experience," added Shilpa Shetty.

The video that Shilpa shared features Dharmesh Darshan sharing why he named the titular characters Anjali (Shilpa), Dev (Suniel Shetty) and Ram (Akshay Kumar). The end part shows Akshay's forecast about the film's music.

See Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Dhadkan also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Parmeet Sethi among others.