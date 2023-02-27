Shilpa Shetty's Cardio Workout Comes With A Baazigar Twist

A still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's Monday Motivation post is a bit “alag [different]”. We aren't saying. The actress has announced it on Instagram with a super energetic video. Here, she is performing a “fun cardio step-workout with SSK twist”. Are you wondering what is so different about her Monday workout routine? In the clip, Shilpa is seen having a fun time. We can hear the Baazigar feat. by Armani White and Divine in the background. Referring to the remix version of Baazigar, Shilpa wrote, “Ab gaane mein #Baazigar kuch alag hai, toh #MondayMotivation bhi toh kuch alag hona chahiye. [Now, when the song is different, the workout needs some tweaks as well.” Shilpa, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, featured in the hit 1993 film Baazigar. Talking about the benefits, Shilpa added that this exercise “majorly works the cardiovascular system and legs.” Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Today's routine is just a fun cardio step-workout with a little ‘SSK twist' added to it. It majorly works the cardiovascular system and legs.” The actress added, “Make sure to time it, though. For e.g.: do it for 60/90/120 seconds × 5 times or more reps.”

Shilpa Shetty said that one must be careful at the time of performing the exercise. “Just remember to keep an eye on the platform, so you do not trip over it and use a platform height according to your fitness level.) I have done it on a 4” platform. If you do try this one out, remix this reel with me and don't forget to tag me. Happy Monday,” she added.

Here is the video we are talking about:

Shilpa Shetty's Monday Motivation posts are all things fun. Before this, the actress shared a video of herself performing a belly dance. Reason? According to Shilpa, “Everything in life deserves a JHATKA or a tadka, at regular intervals.” Explaining the benefits of the belly dance move, Shilpa added, “Our core consists of the pelvic, lower back, glute, and abdominal muscles. This belly dance move trains the core for strength and shape.”

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force, by Rohit Shetty. The cop-drama series also features Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.