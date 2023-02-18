Rani Mukerji, Yash-Roohi Johar And Others At Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha's Birthday Party

Rani Mukerji, Yash and Roohi at Shilpa Shetty's residence.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha turned 3 earlier this week. However, the couple hosted a birthday party on Saturday evening. Rani Mukerji was among the early guests. Filmmaker Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi were also pictured at Samisha's party. Tusshar Kapoor was also pictured arriving at the birthday party along with son Laksshya. Shilpa Shetty married entrepreneur Raj Kundra in November 2009. The couple are parents to two kids - a son named Viaan and daughter Samisha, who they welcomed via surrogacy in 2020.

See photos from Samisha's birthday party here:

Shilpa Shetty was all smiles as she was pictured with daughter Samisha and son Viaan Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty with kids.

Shilpa Shetty with kids.

Rani Mukerji at the party.

Rani Mukerji at the party.

Roohi Johar at the party.

Yash Johar at the party.

Tusshar Kapoor with son Lakshya.

On Samisha's birthday, Shilpa Shetty posted this video for her daughter and she wrote: "Gosh, how time flies! This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma's shoes already...3 going on 23! Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya... we all love and adore you more than we could ever express May you always be blessed with the Best and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom."

On Samisha's birthday, Shamita too had wished her niece with a super cute post. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful princess in all the land. Blessed to have you in our lives. We love you our lil pudding .. here s wishing u loads of love and happiness always."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She was also seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. She stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar and is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.