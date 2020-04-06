Shilpa Shetty Posts Workout Video Of Mother-In-Law And Son, Says: 'This Is So Inspiring'

Highlights
- Shilpa Shetty shared a post on Monday
- "My 68-year-old mom-in-law working out," she wrote
- "She's highly diabetic," she added
Shilpa Shetty, who is known as a fitness enthusiast, shared a video of her mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra, who is "highly diabetic," working out at home and it is truly "inspiring." In the clip, the actress is all praise for her 68-year-old mother-in-law, who proved that "it's never too late to start." In the video, Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan, 7, can also be seen joining her grandmother during the workout session. Sharing the clip, Shilpa called it "inspiring" and wrote: "My 68-year-old mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... This is so inspiring. She's highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it's around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... She makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she 'values' her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it's never too late to start.
"She's gonna kill me for posting this but I had to... Love you, mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all," added the actress.
Check out the aforementioned clip here:
My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She's highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it's around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she 'values' her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it's never too late to start. She's gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you and your spirit mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day11 #FitIndia #SwasthRahoMastRaho #gratitude #family #fitness #homeworkout #stayhome #staysafe
Shilpa Shetty often posts her workout videos on her social media profile. We have handpicked a few for you, take a look:
Just to experience this SILENCE is a luxury in our city that's bustling with noise, 24/7 (no honking sounds), isn't it? Making the most of this peace and quiet, sitting in my favourite spot in the garden under the Starfruit tree seems surreal. The clear skies, melodious chirping of the birds, the unhindered sound of the waves, the calming breeze, the clean and empty beach and roads... feels like a whole new world Today, I'm grateful for this "SILENCE" that helps me connect with my inner self and the universe... The kind of Silence we all should enjoy. #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day3 #stayhome #staysafe #SwasthRahoMastRaho #gratitude #bliss #silence #peace #quiet #birds #SoundsOfNature
Paucity of time is a major reason for missing out on exercise for many. Let's utilise this 'precious' time to take care of ourselves by exercising at least 4 times a week and building a stronger immunity. Here's how you can pack in a proper routine using just the staircase. Practice this anytime during the day (preferably after an hour of eating). You don't need to come in contact with anyone else for it. Swasth raho, mast raho!@thevinodchanna . . . . #MondayMotivation #COVID19 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #staysafe #stayhome #fitness #time
I truly believe that when it comes to choosing between a fitness routine and yoga, it's best to go 'with the flow'. Do whatever it is that you feel like doing. So, today, I practiced the 'Hip opener flow' with the Prasarita Padottanasana, Utkata Konasana, & Malasana. As a combination, these yoga asanas help stretch and strengthen the hamstrings, hips, and spine opening up the lower body. This flow also helps promote better functioning of the reproductive organs, reduces abdominal fat, and improves balance. How are you keeping up the motivation today? @sairajyoga #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #healthy #yoga #yogisofinstagram #healthylifestyle
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will make her comeback after more than a decade with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, in which she will share space with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She also has Priyadarshan's comedy Hungama 2 in her kitty.