Shilpa Shetty Posts Workout Video Of Mother-In-Law And Son, Says: 'This Is So Inspiring'

Shilpa Shetty, who is known as a fitness enthusiast, shared a video of her mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra, who is "highly diabetic," working out at home and it is truly "inspiring." In the clip, the actress is all praise for her 68-year-old mother-in-law, who proved that "it's never too late to start." In the video, Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan, 7, can also be seen joining her grandmother during the workout session. Sharing the clip, Shilpa called it "inspiring" and wrote: "My 68-year-old mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... This is so inspiring. She's highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it's around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... She makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she 'values' her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it's never too late to start.

"She's gonna kill me for posting this but I had to... Love you, mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all," added the actress.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will make her comeback after more than a decade with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, in which she will share space with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She also has Priyadarshan's comedy Hungama 2 in her kitty.