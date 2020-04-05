Shilpa Shetty's 'Barter Exchange' Video With Son Viaan Is Just Too Cute

Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty is loving her time at home with family, at least her Instagram posts say so. The Baazigar actress, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, is utilising her time with son Viaan and dropping super cute videos on her Instagram profile. On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty, 44, dropped an adorable video featuring Viaan, 7, and the Internet is going 'aww' at it. In the video, Shilpa can be seen lying down while Viaan massages her legs, but what took the cake was the mother-son conversation. Shilpa, in the video, can be seen saying to Viaan that she will bake him a cake in return to his massage, as a "barter exchange deal" - and Viaan goes on to specify the type of cake he wants. In the video, Viaan can be seen trying to massage mama Shilpa's legs with his head and he stops to adjust his hair saying, "Oh I ruined my hair." Shilpa shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it's such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha, one who can be your friend too!"

Making a little prayer for "all parents and children caught in these trying times," Shilpa wrapped her post saying, "Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before"

Take a look at this adorable mother-son video here:

Shilpa has been keeping her Instafam updated with her activities during this time of nationwide lockdown. From her "tie and dye" sessions with Viaan to "cleaning and tending to the garden" videos, Shilpa has been keeping her fans amused. Take a look:

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra pledged their donation to the PM-CARES relief fund aimed at combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Sharing the pledge, Shilpa wrote, "There is no better exercise for the heart than to reach out and lift the helpless."

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.