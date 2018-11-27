Shilpa Shetty Nailing Chakrasana Might Take Your Eyes Off The Blue Maldives Ocean

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her doing yoga on Instagram Shilpa can be seen doing the Chakrasana "Bend backwards for yourself and see the world bend forward," she wrote

Shilpa Shetty, who celebrated her wedding anniversary in Maldives recently, shared a video from the beach destination on her Instagram to better explain "today's mantra". "Life will be simpler if you don't bend backwards for anyone but yourself," Shilpa captioned her video, in which she can be seen doing the Chakrasana with utmost perfection. Shilpa Shetty, who performs the Chakrasana on what appears to be the deck of a plush sea villa, will surely distract you from the picturesque Maldivian background. While sharing the video, the 43-year-old actress also added a life lesson of sorts to go as a side note with the essence of Chakrasana.

"We bend backwards when we are insecure, seeking attention/approval, lacking confidence or in fear. This asana will definitely help you change those things," read a part of Shilpa's caption.

Shilpa Shetty, who is a yoga expert, also added a disclaimer about practising the posture under guidance and with care. "Bend backwards for yourself and see the world bend forward... with respect," she added.

A quick look at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram will reveal she is an inspiration on how to balance binge-eating and a healthy lifestyle. Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge posts are as regular as her yoga videos. On International Yoga day this year, Shilpa took guided yoga enthusiasts to perform the simplest yoga asanas with ease.

Shilpa Shetty also recently put India on the "global fitness map" with a new Guinness World Record as she lead a crowd of 2,353 yoga enthusiasts in performing the plank position in Pune. "..And the current "Guinness world record" title holder for the most people (2,353 people with nearly 3,000 people participating) doing the plank is now with India (formerly held by China with 1,780 people)," wrote Shilpa.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in Maldives earlier in November, had previously shared these envy-inducing posts.

Can you bend it like Shilpa Shetty? Tell us in the comments below.