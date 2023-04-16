For Shilpa Shetty, Sunday Is A Binge Day. Sister Shamita Reacts

Shilpa Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood today. She is known to follow a strict diet and an extremely defined fitness routine. This, however, doesn't mean that she refrains from treating herself to some yummy dishes, once in a while. For instance, in her latest Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty – dressed in an ensemble fit for the beach and a hat – is seen indulging in some curly fries. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Straight talk, curly fries. #SundayBinge #SunDay #CurlyFries #foodie #foodgasm.” Shamita Shetty – sister of the actress – said, “Yum.” Fans of the actress also flooded the comments section with compliments.

Recently, on the occasion of Sibling's Day, Shilpa Shetty shared a fun video of her children Viaan and Samisha bonding. In the caption, she wrote, “Siblings are the best… even if they punch you in the head, they still ice the bump. On Sibling's Day (and every day), there's nothing more motivating for me than seeing these two halves of my heart together. How are you spending the day with your arch nemesis-cum-partner in crime-cum-confidante-cum-advisor-cum-best friend-cum-cheerleader-cum-tattletale… (the list is really long)? Love you, my Tunki, Shamita Shetty, can't live without you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra announced her latest project on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. She shared a film poster featuring her in a retro look, wearing an elegant polka dot saree, oversized shades, and a classic bun. In the caption, she extended her warm wishes and introduced her new character, Satyavati, who is set to enter the war in “KD's battlefield”. The film stars Druva Sarja in the lead, alongside V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt.

In the caption, she wrote, “Ugadi subhakankshalu. Gudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha. On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I'm thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as #Satyavati!”

Shilpa Shetty will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.