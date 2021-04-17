Shilpa Shetty And Her Family Are 'Working Hard' In Lockdown. Here's How

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty )

A 15-day stringent lockdown is on in Maharashtra, leaving everyone confined to their homes. Shilpa Shetty too is staying safe indoors but this did not stop her from "working hard." The actress sarcastically wrote those words on her Instagram Stories while playing a game of scrabble. The fitness enthusiast shared a sweet family picture featuring her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan. We could also spot Shilpa's mother in the frame. The actress took the scores quite seriously it seems as one can spot a notebook and pen placed next to her. The fam-jam also included a binge-watch session if we go by the frame.

Shilpa was missing her sister, actress Shamita Shetty, though. In one of the fresh social media posts, Shilpa revealed the screengrab of a video call with her little sister. One can also spot Shamita's pet cat here. A sticker on this upload says, "Miss you so much." Shilpa then added the hashtag #lockdowndistance.

The lockdown diaries of celebrities have taken momentum. Yesterday, Shruti Haasan also gave a glimpse of her routine amid pandemic restrictions. The South beauty, through her Instagram Stories, announced that she is back to doing household chores like washing utensils, sweeping and wiping floors. "Jhaadoo pocha rani is back," read her caption.

On Friday, Maharashtra witnessed the biggest ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 398 deaths have been reported making it the worst-hit state. There will be no shooting of any film or ad project till April 30 as declared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.