'Jhaadoo Pocha Rani': Shruti Haasan's ROFL Description For Her Role During Lockdown

Shruti Haasan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Highlights Shruti Haasan shared a new picture on her Instagram story

The picture was clicked after she cleaned up her house

"So many dishes," she wrote along with the picture

Shruti Haasan is here to remind us of last year's lockdown when everybody, including the celebrities, performed the chores all by themselves. The actress shared her picture on Instagram Stories looking flawless. But it's the caption that is more attention-worthy. Kamal Haasan's daughter declared herself as the queen of cleaning. Her caption says, "Jhaadoo pocha rani is back." Further, she complained, "So many dishes." Shruti then added a sticker of a woman washing utensils. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya star just gave us a feeling of deja vu, isn't it?

Shruti's social media posts are quite relatable. In another Stories, she shared a video of herself lazying on a couch. The 35-year-old picked the perfect song for the background, which is Marilyn Monroe's Lazy. A note was added that read, "It's ok sometimes to be glued to your couch, enjoying your own vibe, without doing much at all."

Shruti has earlier uploaded a beautiful selfie with a smile pasted on her face. In the description, she announced that her "lockdown mode" was on. Shruti then revealed the activities of the day as cleaning, creating, sanitising and most importantly "smiling through it all."

It's not all work and no play for Shruti. The actress recently wore the chef's hat to bake a delicious dessert. The caption goes like this, "Here's a cake to celebrate the festivities lockdown style. Happy to everyone. PS- the cake was slightly cracked cause it's gluten-free but any of you who know me know I loved cracked people and things." The warning note reads, "Do not over whip the frosting else it will curdle into yucky."

Shruti also utilised the free time to interact with her social media followers. The actress disclosed that actor Hrithik Roshan is her crush. Fans also got to know that her favourite star is Shah Rukh Khan.