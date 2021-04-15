Shruti Haasan Reveals She Had A 'Crush' On Hrithik Roshan In School

Shruti Haasan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Actress Shruti Haasan, on Wednesday, revealed that she had a "crush" on actor Hrithik Roshan when she was in school. The 35-year-old interacted with her fans on Twitter yesterday and responded to this query from a fan: "Who was your crush in your school days?" In her reply, Shruti Haasan wrote: "Hrithik Roshan and Leonardo DiCaprio." When another user, during the Q/A session, asked the actress about any film or collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, she replied: "Fingers crossed." Back in 2017, a media report stated that Hrithik will co-star with Shruti Haasan in an AR Murugadoss-directed film. However, neither the stars nor the makers reacted to the report.

Check out Shruti Haasan's aforementioned responses here:

Hrithik Roshan and Leonardo di Caprio https://t.co/7E0rLuXhh5 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 14, 2021

Shruti Haasan answered many questions about her personal life and professional one during the interaction session on Wednesday. When a user asked if she has any "regrets" in her life, the actress responded: "Some but not really to be honest everything is a learning experience."

Some but not really to be honest everything is a learning experience https://t.co/yEn79MObEp — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 14, 2021

Shruti Haasan has again started sharing glimpses of her lockdown life. On Wednesday evening, she posted a video of herself baking a cake and wrote: "Here's a cake to celebrate the festivities lock down style !! Happy to everyone! PS - the cake was slightly cracked cause it's gluten free but any of you who know me know I loved cracked people and things. PPS- do not over whip the frosting else it will curdle into yucky."

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of south superstar Kamal Haasan. She is an actress and a singer. Shruti Haasan has featured in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Balupu, Race Gurram, Aagadu, Luck and Katamarayudu.