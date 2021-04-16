Delhi, Maharashtra Report Biggest Ever Single-Day Covid Spike

Delhi's active cases have risen to highest-ever 61,000 (File)

Maharashtra and Delhi on Friday reported their biggest ever single-day surge in coronavirus cases, according to government data. This comes as the country logged over 2 lakh Covid cases for the second consecutive day.

While Delhi reported 19,486 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra logged 63,729 infections.

The national capital also reported 141 deaths, which is its biggest one-day Covid death count. The city's active cases have risen to highest-ever 61,000. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.94 per cent.

Delhi's positivity rate was 19.69 per cent. 12,649 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. Nearly 99,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city during the period.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, logged 398 deaths in the last 24 hours. 45,335 patients were discharged.

Out of 2,33,08,878 laboratory samples, 37,03,584 have been tested positive (15.89%) for the virus until today, the state government said in a statement.

Currently 35,14,181 people are in home quarantine and 25,168 people are in institutional quarantine.

In Maharashtra, Pune reported 11,047 cases and 47 deaths. Mumbai logged 8,803 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Nagpur with 6,395 cases and 23 deaths.

India today logged a record 2,17,353 daily coronavirus cases as many states - including Delhi and Maharashtra - grappled with a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccine doses.

1,185 people dying of Covid in the last 24 hours pushed the country's death count to 1,74,308.