"Ultimate Test": Teen Who Recited 2,000 Vedic Mantras Prepared For 12 Years

A teenager from Maharashtra has created history by memorising and reciting 2,000 sacred verses from the Shukla Yajurveda in a special Vedic style called ‘Dandkarma Parayanam'.

Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe completed this extraordinary Vedic discipline at the Sangveda Vidyalaya near Ramghat in Varanasi. The 19-year-old performed the recitation continuously for 50 days without interruption, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the Hindu Vedas, there are different styles of chanting, called Parayanas or Vikrutis, and each style has strict rules about how the mantras are spoken, in what order, with which pauses, and in which rhythm. The Dandkarma Parayanam is one of the eight vikrutis in the Vedas, and memorising it is considered one of the most difficult spiritual disciplines. Scholars say this style, revered for its complex sound patterns, has been performed only three times in recorded history.

Rekhe said he began learning the Vedas at a very young age and devoted years to preparing for this accomplishment. "For this, we have given nearly 12 years,” he told NDTV. “And Dandkarma is a text that takes 1.5 years to complete. For that, everyone must work hard. So, whether it was 15 hours, 18 hours, whenever time was available, we worked accordingly. And it was accomplished."

His guru, Nilesh Kedar, praised the achievement, saying that this feat is a revival of a nearly lost tradition. He added that the teen's inspiration came from his late mother, whose wish it was that he complete this difficult recitation at Kashi and offer it to Bhagwan Vishwanath.

“It is a difficult discipline, and the highest test of memory, the ultimate test, has occurred here,” Nilesh Kedar said. He also said that Rekhe has become a role model for the youth, showing that the Vedic tradition can still inspire new generations.

“All the scholars of Bharat praised him and said that they had never seen a child who could recite 2,000 mantras flawlessly from memory without looking at a book,” he said.

UP CM Adityanath felicitated Devvrat during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, calling him a “new beacon of inspiration for the spiritual world.” In an X post, Adityanath wrote, “ It is a matter of special pride for me that this Vedic ritual was completed on the divine land of holy Kashi. I heartily congratulate his family, acharyas, saints, sages, and all the institutions whose support made this penance successful. Devvrat ji, heartfelt congratulations to you.”

In honour of his achievement, Rekhe was presented with a golden bracelet worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1,11,116, with blessings from the Jagadguru Shankaracharyas of Sringeri Sharada Peetham. A grand procession also went through Varanasi, with over 500 Vedic students, musicians, and devotees.

Asked about the purpose of this, Rekhe said, “For Sanatan Dharma, our purpose in doing this Parayan is that the world may be blessed, Sanatan Dharma may progress, and our nation Bharat may become Vishwaguru. This is the prayer we offered at the feet of Vishwanath.”

PM Modi, also BJP MP from Varanasi, congratulated the young Vedic practitioner. “Learning about the achievement of 19-year-old Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe ji has filled my heart with joy. This success of his is going to serve as an inspiration for our coming generations,” he wrote on X.

“As the Member of Parliament from Kashi, I take pride in the fact that this wonderful sadhana was accomplished on this sacred land. My salutations to his family, saints, sages, scholars, and all those institutions across the country that provided him support in this penance,” the PM added.