Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Energy For India?

As India gets ready to open its hitherto closed nuclear energy sector, the next trend in nuclear energy is 'small is big'. Last week, on November 27, PM Modi talked about opening nuclear sector for private players. This, according to him, will "create opportunities in small modular reactors, advanced reactors and nuclear innovation."

There is an expectation that as part of 'India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', the two nations could announce a bold initiative on small modular reactors during President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Summit this week.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are emerging as the hottest trend in the global nuclear industry. They promise flexibility, safety, and sustainability-qualities that make them attractive for countries seeking clean, reliable power. India, too, is betting big on SMRs as part of its mission to achieve 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity and net-zero emissions by 2070.

In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a Nuclear Energy Mission for research and development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore will be set up. At least five indigenously developed SMRs will be operationalised by 2033, she had said.

What Are SMRs?

SMRs are nuclear reactors designed to be small and modular. Speaking to NDTV Dr Alexander Volgin, Director of Projects for South Asia at Rosatom, explained, "Small means they take less space than conventional nuclear power plants. Modular means, they are factory assembled and can be transported to the construction site."

Unlike traditional nuclear plants that require massive infrastructure and years of construction, SMRs are compact and built in factories. This modular approach reduces construction time and cost overruns, making them ideal for remote regions or countries with smaller grids.

But typically, small modular reactors are four to five times costlier to build per megawatt of installed capacity. Hence, in India, they may be of limited utility since India's energy hunger is large, and experts say the country needs large 700-1600 MW reactors to fulfil the 100 Gigawatts target as set by the government.

Dr Ravi B Grover, Member Atomic Energy Commission of India said, "Large reactors are the most cost-effective option for India. The smaller the reactor, the higher the tariff per megawatt. We are currently at the peak of the hype curve for small modular reactors; reality will bring moderation before technology stabilizes."

How Small Is Small?

Conventional plants like the 1000 MW Russian made Kudankulam nuclear reactors in Tamil Nadu occupy hundreds of hectares. In contrast, "typically, we are speaking about 15 to 17 hectares for SMRs," says Volgin. This smaller footprint makes SMRs suitable for islands, mountainous regions, and areas where land is scarce.

Power Output and Fuel

Russian SMRs, such as the RITM-200 design, deliver about 55 megawatts of electricity and 200 megawatts thermal. They use uranium enriched up to 20 per cent, which is higher than conventional reactors but still within safe civilian limits.

"It's more enriched than a conventional fuel for pressurised water reactors. But it's not a highly enriched fuel," Volgin clarifies.

Global SMR Race

SMRs are not just a Russian innovation. "It's a hype now. Most of the countries in the world are developing their own SMR. We have United States, France, India, China, and for sure, Russia is a pioneer in this field," Volgin notes.

China has already commissioned a land-based SMR producing about 100 MW electrical, while the US and France are backing multiple start-ups. Russia, however, has a unique advantage: decades of experience with small reactors on nuclear icebreakers.

"Russian SMRs are not something new. We have used small reactors on icebreakers since the 1960s. The most modern version named RITM-200 is an evolution of these reactors," Volgin explains.

Why Are SMRs Fashionable?

The appeal lies in their flexibility and sustainability. "This reactor is really small. You can transport it either by train, or by railroad. And you can achieve a small construction time because it is already factory assembled," says Volgin.

In principle SMRs can power remote areas, islands like Andaman and Nicobar, and industrial clusters without relying on large grids. They can also replace polluting diesel generators in isolated regions. "Nuclear energy is green. It's sustainable. These reactors can supply energy for five, six years without reloading," Volgin emphasises.

Safety First

Are SMRs safe? Volgin is categorical: "For sure. They combine passive and active systems. We have more than 400 reactor years of operation on icebreakers. No accidents at all. Accident tolerant, safe by design." This track record makes SMRs a credible option for countries like India, which prioritise safety in nuclear expansion.

India's Ambition and Russia's Role

India plans to ramp up nuclear capacity to 100 gigawatts as part of its net-zero mission by 2070. Prime Minister Modi's recent announcement to open the nuclear sector to private players marks a historic shift.

Volgin sees this as an opportunity. "We already have a good background of cooperation with India. We are constructing more units at Kudankulam. We are ready to provide more energy, more reactors-large-scale, small-scale, floating units, and even advanced reactors."

India's Bhabha Atomic Research Center is also designing a new small modular reactor as part of the new Nuclear Energy Mission. On co-development with India's Bharat SMR program, Volgin says, "If the Department of Atomic Energy and BARC invite us, for sure we will be pleased to cooperate on it."

Challenges Ahead

While SMRs offer many advantages, they are not without challenges. "Maybe. Because the cost of reactors, of SMRs, is typically higher than the large-scale NPPs. The overall capital cost is smaller for SMRs than for large-scale units, but the electricity will be a little bit higher in the price," Volgin admits.

The Future

Despite cost concerns, SMRs represent a strategic solution for clean, reliable energy. They can complement large reactors, diversify technology, and bring power to places where big plants are impractical.

As Volgin sums up, "India is huge. Industries need green energy. I guess there will be a place for all the reactors-SMRs, large-scale units-depending upon the final aim to achieve."

Alok Mishra, Country Director, Westinghouse India said, "Small reactors are lower ticket investments and can mobilise private capital, but large reactors will continue to deliver economies of scale."