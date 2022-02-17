Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar Mehendi: Bride-To-Be Dances To Ranveer Singh's Aankh Marey

Shibani and Farhan wedding festivities begin

The day has finally come! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's pre-wedding festivities have begun with the mehendi function. The function took place at Farhan's house in Mumbai. The bride-to-be was dressed in a yellow outfit and danced her heart out. She danced to Ranveer Singh's Aankh Marey song from the film Simmba. The mehendi function was attended by couple's close friends and family members. Bride's sister Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar were seen entering the venue and were dressed in yellow and grey outfits respectively. Farhan Akhtar's stepmother and actress Shabana Azmi also attended the function in a yellow outfit.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are yet to share photos and videos from their mehendi and also their confirmed wedding date. Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani will have a court marriage on February 21.

Shibani and Farhan'smehendi ceremony was also attended by Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora.

See photos from Farhan and Shibani's mehendi:

Farhan Akhtar's father Javed Akhtar had confirmed the wedding plans. In an interview with Bombay Times, the lyricist had said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners." He had added that the function will be a close-knit affair.

"Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai," Javed Akhtar had said.