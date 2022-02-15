Shibani Dandekar Was At Farhan Akhtar's Stag Do - Well, Kinda. Spot Her In Pic

Farhan Akhtar with his friends. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Love is in the air all thanks to power couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar. The director and the actress-TV host are set to exchange vows on February 21 and it looks like the celebrations have begun. And beginning the wedding gala is groom Farhan Akhtar who had a stag party with his friends. Much to the delight of his fans, the actor-director shared a picture on Tuesday with his group and even here, Shibani Dandekar marked her presence. No, she didn't gate-crash the party but a mask with her face can be spotted in the picture alongside a mask of Farhan Akhtar's face. That's not all. In response to Farhan's caption that said, “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever,” Shibani wrote, “Um technically I'm there too,” referring to the mask.

See the image here:

If you are wondering why the face masks look so familiar, it is because they also featured quite prominently in Farhan Akhtar's Valentine's Day post. On the special day, the director shared an image of the couple wearing the masks but with a twist. While Farhan is wearing the mask with Shibani's face on it, Shibani is seen wearing Farhan's mask. In the caption, Farhan wrote, “I've heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first…Happy Valentine's Day.”

In the image, Shibani Dandekar can also be seen holding a photo of the couple.

While Farhan Akhtar was living it up with his boy gang, Shibani Dandekar was clicked catching up on some much-needed sleep ahead of the big week. The actress was captured sleeping on what appears to be a sofa in the lounge of an airport. In the caption, Shibani wrote, “Exhausted but excited!” Replying to the post, TV personality and host Gaurav Kapur hinted at the wedding and wrote, “I am excited to be exhausted next weekend.”

Before that, Shibani Dandekar was also seen catching up with her immediate family, pictures shared by her sister Anusha Dandekar showed. In the caption, she wrote, “The Dandekar's….” and added about their pet dogs, “[Gangsta was busy exploring somewhere, Monster was trying to tell him to get back in the picture hehe].”

The news of the couple's wedding was confirmed by Farhan Akhtar's father and veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. Speaking to Bombay Times, he said that the wedding would be a simple affair in light of the pandemic. The report quoted him as saying: "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners," further adding that they are "only calling a few people." The couple has been dating since 2018.