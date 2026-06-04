Court Orders Shia LaBeouf To Stay Away From Victims After Fight Case

Shia LaBeouf's legal case connected to a fight during Mardi Gras in New Orleans reached a conclusion earlier this year. The actor pleaded guilty on three simple battery charges following an incident that led to his arrest outside a bar in February. The case attracted attention after video footage showed LaBeouf hitting another person during the altercation.

As part of the court's decision, LaBeouf received a six month suspended jail sentence and was placed on probation for two years. He was also ordered to stay away from the people involved in the incident and not return to the bar where the fight took place. He's also asked to participate in an alcohol treatment program.

According to his attorney, LaBeouf appeared in court ready to accept responsibility for his actions. She said he wanted to move forward. The actor is now focusing on his personal life, family, career and future work.

Shia LaBeouf's lawyer, Sarah Chervinsky, told Associated Press, “Mr LaBeouf came to court today wanting to take accountability for his part in what happened, and he has done so. Now he's looking forward to focusing on family, work, and new creative projects.”

Jeffrey Damnit, a local entertainer identified as Jeffrey Klein, said he was one of the people involved in the incident with Shia LaBeouf. According to him, the Transformers star pushed him from behind inside the bar earlier and made threatening remarks. Damnit's lawyer, Michael Kennedy, said his client hopes the actor benefits from substance abuse treatment and is able to make positive changes in the future.

Michael Kennedy said, “In New Orleans, we are all equal, we should all feel safe, and we don't treat people differently based upon relative fame.”

Sarah Chervinsky described the incident as “a minor Mardi Gras bar tussle” that happened during Mardi Gras celebrations. She also said there was “no evidence it was about bias or prejudice.”

Shia LaBeouf was arrested on February 17 but was released without paying bail. Later, a judge was informed about the allegations that he had used a homophobic slur during the altercation and his bond was set at $100,000. He was also given a $5000 bond for a second charge and a third battery charge was added as the investigation moved forward.