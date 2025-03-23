"Hateful, Violent": 2 Tesla Cybertrucks Vandalised During Mardi Gras Parade In New Orleans

In a shocking turn of events, two Tesla Cybertruck owners who participated in a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans were left distraught after their vehicles were vandalised by members of the crowd. The incident occurred while they were participating in the Orpheus parade, carrying parade marshals, Business Insider reported.

Joshua Hazel, one of the Tesla Cybertruck owners, described the experience as "aggressive," "hateful," and "violent." Initially, Mr Hazel and his group of Tesla owners were thrilled to be participating in the Mardi Gras celebration, proudly showcasing their Cybertrucks adorned with American flags and custom wraps. However, as they progressed deeper into the parade route, a segment of the crowd turned hostile, subjecting the vehicles to harassment and vandalism.

Mr Hazel vividly recalled the moment when he saw someone sprinting up to his Cybertruck and aggressively hurling a handful of thick Mardi Gras beads, striking his wife on the head. The impact not only left his wife shaken but also resulted in significant damage to the vehicle, including a smashed glass panel covering the truck's camera area.

Meanwhile, Christina's Cybertruck also fell victim to the vicious attacks, sustaining major damage as a group of individuals "pummeled" her vehicle with a heavy, unidentified object.

Following the vicious attack, both Mr Hazel and Ms Christina reported the incident to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). In the meantime, both of them have been left to contend with the costly aftermath of the vandalism. Mr Hazel estimates that repairing the shattered glass rim on his Cybertruck will set him back around $360 while redoing the aftermarket wrap will add another $7,000 to the bill.

Ms Christina has already incurred significant expenses, having spent over $2,000 to replace her Cybertruck's broken top glass. She faces further costs for repairing the damaged wrap.

Notably, this incident is part of a larger trend of attacks on Tesla facilities and vehicles across the US, with some incidents involving vandalism, graffiti, and even shootings. President Trump has condemned the attacks, suggesting that they be classified as domestic terrorism.

A few days back, multiple Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at a Las Vegas service centre, according to a CNN report. The attack, which occurred at the Tesla Collision Center, resulted in at least five vehicles being damaged, with two of them fully engulfed in flames.

According to authorities, the perpetrator used Molotov cocktails and fired gunshots at the vehicles. The investigation is ongoing, with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department working together to identify the perpetrator.