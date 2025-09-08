Shekhar Suman Says He Went Through "Severe Depression" After Son Aayush's Death: "I Didn't Want To Live"

Shekhar Suman opened up about the loss of his late son, Aayush Suman, and the emotional turmoil his family faced in the years that followed.

What's Happening

In an emotional note shared on Instagram, Shekhar revealed how both he and his wife Alka battled depression and despair for a long time after their elder son's death.

He also credited his younger son, Adhyayan Suman, for being a pillar of strength during this difficult period.

Along with the note, Shekhar posted an old family photograph in which he and Adhyayan are dressed in matching black suits while Alka appears in a traditional outfit.

The caption read, "We just came out of the greatest tragedy of our lives, having lost our elder son Aayush to a rare heart ailment. Things were very difficult. Alka and I went through severe depression and despair for years. Adhyayan was and is our great source of strength. He became the reason to live."

Shekhar reflected on the overwhelming grief that followed Aayush's death. "We see Aayush in him. Addy was too small to understand the magnitude of this tragedy. Alka was stronger than me. I crumbled and did not want to live. But Alka gave me a lot of support and kept the family together, standing like the rock of Gibraltar," he wrote.

Background

This wasn't the first time Shekhar spoke about the painful experience. In an interview with ABP News last year, he discussed Aayush's diagnosis with Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF), a rare heart condition. "After we ran tests, we realised he had Endomyocardial Fibrosis (EMF), it is rare. We were told he had only 8 months to live; we felt like we would die too. He lived for four years," he shared.

He also spoke about the desperation that followed, saying, "There hasn't been a religious place I didn't visit or medicine I didn't try. There can be nothing more heartbreaking than a parent seeing their child dead; the wound has only deepened with time."

Aayush died at the young age of 11 on April 3, 1995.