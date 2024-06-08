Kangana Ranaut's Ex Adhyayan Suman, His Father Condemn Slap Incident

Adhyayan Suman had in April this year extended his best wishes to Kangana Ranaut

Actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan have come out in support of actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who was allegedly manhandled by a security personnel at Chandigarh airport earlier this week.

Shekhar Suman called the incident "unfortunate" and said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable should have expressed her disapproval in a civilised manner.

"This is very unfortunate. It's illegal what the CISF constable has done has done. I could understand that she must have had a complaint, but this is not the right way to express it. She could have also done it in a civilised manner," Mr Suman said.

Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan - who was in a relationship with Ms Ranaut - was seen nodding as the veteran actor condemned the incident.

"I completely agree with him (Shekhar Suman). Even if you have a personal grudge, it is very wrong to take it out publicly. This should not have happened," Adhyayan said.

Adhyayan had in April this year extended his best wishes to Kangana for her political debut. "I think she has done really well in her career as an actor, and I wish her all the very best for her political career as well." Adhyan had told the news agency IANS.

Kangana Ranaut, who won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was about to board a flight for Delhi on Thursday when she was slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur for "disrespecting farmers".

The woman constable has been suspended and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.