Shekhar Kapur Joins Heeramandi Fan Club: 'Binge-Watched In One Go'

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is making all the right noises. Fans, critics and even celebrities are showering love on the show, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recently Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur praised Team Heeramandi for their performances in the show. The director posted his review of the web series on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle. He wrote, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic art is so seductive. He pulls you into his world and mesmerizes you. His images stayed with me long after I binge-watched the whole of #Heeramandi in one go.. and what an effective performance by Manisha Koirala @mkoirala. Finally, Netflix is giving Indian filmmakers the budgets they deserve."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic art is so seductive. He pulls you into his world and mesmerises you. His images stayed with me long after I binge watched the whole of #Heeramandi in one go.. and what an effective performance by Monisha Koirala @mkoirala

Earlier, Aditi Rao Hydari's fiance Siddharth shared his review. On his Instagram feed, Siddharth shared a still from Heeramandi in which Aditi's character can be seen performing the mujra. In his review, the actor wrote, “Acting, Music, Aesthetic (star emoji) Drama. Grateful that we are living in the age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saab.” He continued, “#Heeramandi a letter of love and freedom told in the confines of a bygone age with images that mesmerize the heart music and verse that stir the soul. A work of art that would make K Asif Saab proud. Love and congratulations to the whole team. Now streaming on Netflix.”

Alia Bhatt, who has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, said during the show's premiere, "I have been waiting for it from the time I heard Sir was making it. Portrayed on Netflix, where the whole world will see his artistry. That's hours and hours of Sir so I am so excited." Vicky Kaushal, who will work with the director in Love & War, said, "The world-building that Sanjay Sir is capable of doing is just unmatchable."

Heeramandi opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series a 3-star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "Bhansali draws the very best out of the six principal members of the cast - Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal." He added, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar isn't all pomp and show. Both nostalgic and elegiac, it contains a core that is worth more than all the glitter and glory of its packaging."