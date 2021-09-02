Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaaz Visits Sidharth Shukla's Home

Shehbaaz photographed at Sidharth Shukla's house.

Hours after TV star Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday, his friend Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz was clicked arriving at the late actor's house. Mr Shukla died at the age 40 in a Mumbai hospital due to a heart attack. Earlier on Thursday, Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh, in an interview with SpotboyE, revealed that Shehnaaz's brother had left to be with her in Mumbai. "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later," he said. Shehnaaz Gill reportedly left a shoot midway after she learned about the actor's death.

Members of the TV industry and former Bigg Boss contestants including Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were also spotted at the late actor's house. Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz was clicked at the hospital. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was also photographed at Sidharth Shukla's house on Thursday afternoon.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13, which the actor won. They also featured together in a couple of music videos, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Last month, the duo made back-to-back appearances on TV reality shows Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He began his career as a model. He also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai. The actor also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He was also a part of Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.