Shehnaaz Gill Shares Pic From Fam-Jam With Grandparents

Shehnaaz Gill managed to scoop some time from her busy life and spent time with her family. The actress shared a happy picture of herself from her recent fam-jam on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen smiling with all hear heart as she poses with her grandparents and her brother. "Dada dadi," she simply captioned the post. Shehnaaz Gill loves to share posts from her fam-jam sessions. Last week, Shehnaaz Gill posted a happy video from her mother's birthday festivities. "Happy birthday to my mother," she captioned the post.

In terms of work, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the film Thank You For Coming. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 15. The film released in theatres in October and it is now out on Netflix. She shared the news on Instagram on Friday and wrote, "Gatekeeping is over, it's time to let these girlbosses take over our screens. Thank You For Coming is now streaming on Netflix."

Shehnaaz Gill became a star after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. Other than that she has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was also seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.