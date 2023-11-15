Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Trolls After Being Spotted With Raghav Juyal: 'I Don't Care'

Image instagrammed by Shehnaaz. (Courtesy: Reddit)

That Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a tremendous fan following on social media is no secret. However, the actress was recently subjected to trolling by a section of the internet after she was spotted in Badrinath with her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. Shehnaaz was rumoured to be dating the dancer-actor at the time of the film's release but both actors have maintained that they are friends. The trolling is believed to have been directed towards her by SidNaaz fans. For the unversed, the actress rose to nationwide fame with her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Shehnaaz Gill's friendship on the show with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was celebrated and those rooting for them came to be known as SidNaaz fans.

Amidst the trolling, Shehnaaz Gill dropped an Instagram Stories post that appears to be a response to the negative voices – at least that is what Reddit thinks. Sharing the image in which the words “I don't care” are typed across her sunglasses, a Reddit user on a page dedicated to Bollywood gossip wrote, “Shehnaaz Gill is giving it back to SidNaaz fans who trolled her after she was seen with Raghav Juyal in his hometown.”

Here is an image of Shehnaaz Gill from Badrinath:

Previously in May this year, Raghav Juyal dismissed rumours that he was dating Shehnaaz Gill. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he wrote “Woh faaltu ki cheezein hain (They are baseless). No, no truth at all. Bhai ( Salman Khan) ne usko bola and uska mere pe chal raha hai,” referring to Salman Khan's comment during the film's promotions, asking the actress to "move on."

Raghav Juyal further said, “When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 kiya hai ( Shehnaaz's problem is that she participated in the show). The audience is invested in their personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends. I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha I don't know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari. Hum hansi-mazaak hi karte hain (we joke around).”

Shehnaaz Gill too had denied the rumours and said, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bhi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Why does the media lie? It says anything. Just because we are standing with someone means we are in a relationship with them? No, right? I'll get hyper now)."

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Bhumi Pednekar film Thank You For Coming.