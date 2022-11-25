Shehnaaz Gill's ROFL Birthday Wishes For Her Mom And Producer Raghav Sharma

Shehnaaz Gill in a still from the video. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Every moment with Shehnaaz Gill is filled with fun. She is definitely the life of the party and scenes from producer Raghav Sharma's birthday celebrations in Jaisalmer are fine examples of it. On Thursday night, Shehnaaz wished the casting director-producer and her mom on their birthdays with a ROFL clip. It is from the sets of her new project with rapper MC Square and composer Rajat Nagpal. In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen hilariously asking the cameraperson to stop recording and take a group photo of her with Raghav and the rest of the team members. “Arre photo khinch [Click a photo],” she is seen shouting as the person behind the camera says, “Record ho gaya [It's been recorded].”

Looking cute in a blue and red jersey, Shehnaaz Gill then smiles for the camera while the crew wishes Raghav Sharma. Sharing the clip, Shehnaaz wrote, “Happy Birthday, Mom and Raghav Sharma. God bless you both” and added a red heart, a cake and a smiling face emoji.

See Shehnaaz Gill's post here:

Shehnaaz Gill had a whole lot of fun with Raghav Sharma, MC Square, Rajat Nagpal and others at the producer's birthday in Rajasthan. She smeared the birthday boy's face with a cake and danced with MC Square to his viral song Le Le Rom Rom.

That's not it. Shehnaaz Gill also sang Dil Ko Karar Aaya with Rajat Nagpal, MC Square and music producer Anshul Garg. Sharing their clip, Raghav Sharma wrote, “This song has so many memories.” Take a look:

Shehnaaz Gill announced her collaboration with Rajat Nagpal and MC Square for a new music video this week. She first shared a photo from a studio with the caption, “What's cooking?” followed by an Instagram Stories, where she is seen alongside the singer and the rapper.

Shehnaaz Gill is also gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also co-star with Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the film.